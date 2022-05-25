Three charged in Sydney over alleged sexual assault at Newcastle

Newcastle Herald
Three men charged in Sydney over alleged sexual assault of a woman at Newcastle West unit

Updated May 25 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:09pm
Three men have been charged in Sydney over an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Newcastle earlier this year.

