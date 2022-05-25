Three charged in Sydney over alleged sexual assault at Newcastle

Three men have been charged in Sydney over an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Newcastle earlier this year.
Police will allege in court a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a unit on Parry Street, Newcastle West, about 11pm on February 26.
Advertisement
Officers from Newcastle City Police District were notified a short time later and established Strike Force Bombe to investigate the alleged incident.
Detectives executed two search warrants at properties in Edensor Park and Horsley Park about 6.45am on Wednesday.
Two men - aged 20 and 28 - were arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station.
The older man was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s.
The younger man was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s, being that of principal in the second degree.
The charges came after police searched a home on Glen Logan Road, at Bossley Park, on May 6.
There, a 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s and one count of sexually touching another person without consent.
All three men were granted strict conditional bail when they faced Fairfield Local Court and they are each due to face a magistrate again on July 4.
Investigations under Strike Force Bombe are continuing, police said.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.