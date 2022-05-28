"That's why incidents of platypus being killed in nets can make a big hole in populations. We are concerned about their long-term future, so anything that causes further problems is something we need to jump on and address. The two big human-related issues are use of traps and litter getting into the rivers. Platypus are particularly vulnerable to discarded bits of fishing line and plastic rings, like six-pack holders. Work is being done to get our rivers back in better shape, so we hope things are improving."