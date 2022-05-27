Teenagers charged over alleged armed hold-up at service station

Two teenagers have been charged after an alleged armed robbery near Singleton this week.
A 25-year-old man was working inside the Mobil service station on Bridgman Road, Dunolly, near the intersection of the New England Highway, when a 14-year-old girl entered the store about 1.30am on Thursday.
Police will allege in court that as she was exiting, a 16-year-old boy - armed with a knife - entered and threatened the attendant, before demanding cash and e-cigarettes.
The pair fled on foot towards the New England Highway.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Wakehurst Crescent, Singleton Heights, on Thursday afternoon.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested inside the home while a 16-year-old boy was arrested after being found inside a roof cavity.
Both were taken to Singleton Police Station, where the teenage boy was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, and two counts of goods in custody. He was refused bail.
The teenage girl was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon principal second degree serious indictable offence, and dishonestly obtaining property by deception. She was granted conditional bail.
