Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Newcastle's maritime history bobs to the surface in union exhibition

SB
By Scott Bevan
June 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY: Retired seafarer Tom Jones and Lynda Forbes hold a telegraph, which is on display at the exhibition commemorating 150 years of the Maritime Union of Australia. Pictures: Simone De Peak

WHEN Tom Jones boarded a ship for the first time as a seafarer in 1957, he had grand visions of journeying from his home port of Newcastle to big cities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.