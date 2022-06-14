Newcastle Herald
From war to prosperity, Jesmond tailor Darwich Sido opens barber shop with his sons at Marketown

By Penelope Green
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:51am, first published 2:00am
All in the family: Darwich Sido, seated, with sons Mohamad and Khalil, at their Newcastle West barber. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

TWO years after he started his first business in Newcastle, Syrian immigrant Darwich Sido has launched a barber shop with his sons at Marketown.

