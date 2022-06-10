Newcastle Herald
NSW Greyhounds and Pets adoption day success

June 10 2022 - 2:00am
GAPNSW joined forces with Macarthur Pets in Western Sydney for an adoption day on June 5. Photo: Supplied

Success isn't always measured in numbers, but the fact 21 greyhounds went home with new families, was the exclamation mark on what was already a successful day for the team at Greyhounds As Pets (GAPNSW).

