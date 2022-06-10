Success isn't always measured in numbers, but the fact 21 greyhounds went home with new families, was the exclamation mark on what was already a successful day for the team at Greyhounds As Pets (GAPNSW).
GAPNSW joined forces with Macarthur Pets in Western Sydney for an adoption day on June 5, and the event enabled so many people to have close-up experiences with greyhounds for the first time.
GAPNSW partnered with Macarthur Pets when the store opened 12 months ago and took the opportunity to return this year to help celebrate their first birthday.
Many families, particularly those with small children, were able to pat the dogs, see how placid they are, and ask GAPNSW staff questions about the breed and what they are like as pets.
The final figure of 21 greyhounds adopted was a 50 per cent increase on last year, and each adopter was delighted when GAPNSW sponsor Real Pet Foods Company kindly supplied all 21 with a complimentary 2.5-kilogram bag of Ivory Coat product.
And while they will be missed by staff at GAP's two adoption centres, there was much joy when two long-term greyhound residents, Claire from Wyee and Gelato from Western Sydney, were also adopted.
Last year GRNSW assisted in rehoming a record 1880 greyhounds through their adoption centres at Wyee and Western Sydney, Regional GAP programs around NSW and Homing Assistance schemes. It's hoped that the record will be surpassed in 2021-22.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
