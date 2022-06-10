The Lowedown: Odds stacked against Socceroos

It's almost mid-June, and my editor informs me it's time for a break, before the A-League resumes and a World Cup captivates us in November and December, so this will be the last comment for a while.
Which brings me neatly to the task facing Graham Arnold and his Socceroos squad at 4am on Tuesday morning. It's huge, to be perfectly frank. I rated Australia's chances about 70-30 against the UAE and never felt they were going to lose, despite the dangerous incursions of their flying left winger Harib Abdalla.
Their chances against Peru in all honesty and consideration are closer to 20-80. That is not, in my opinion, negative nor disparaging to our team, just how it is. We can win but it will need to be after an immense defensive effort, and a late, late goal, in my humble opinion. Concession of the first goal would be near fatal.
How do I arrive at these conclusions? Take the emotional attachment and best hopes away, and we are left with opponents who are fresh, technically and physically superior in almost every position, and hardened by 18 tough contests in the South American qualifiers.
To quantify that assessment by crossing sports, it's Group 1 Cox Plate form versus Listed, or possibly Group 3 form, for the Aussies. To make things worse, Peru will not approach the match with the sense of entitled arrogance an Argentina or Uruguay might.
They have experience against Australia and New Zealand in relatively recent times in high-pressure matches, and have prevailed with reasonable comfort on each occasion. The form guide is heavily against the Aussies, but I will be up at 4am on Tuesday morning, like a lot of you, hoping for an unlikely upset and a triumph for the old-fashioned grit and determination.
Closer to home, we can look back at a season where the Jets changed to a bolder and more stylish approach, but ultimately finished in a familiar position - outside the top six. To be fair they played some very attractive football at times, but the balance of proactive attacking and pressing left defensive security vulnerable too often.
The plan to make the squad lighter on numbers has been espoused before, but it can be a risk if injuries take a toll, particularly if you are looking to play with high intensity for extended periods.
More importantly it suggests frugality in budget, a tale hardly new to Jets fans.
I hold out hope for James McGarry to flourish as the left-sided defender who can provide balance and thrust on that flank.
Daniel Penha hasn't departed yet, but the Jets are unlikely to keep their creative talisman if his club desires an $800,000 transfer fee, rather than a loan arrangement. Consider also that Milos Ninkovic, Sydney FC's best player for five years, is likely to move on at 37 years of age, and the rumours suggesting Penha is already headed there, and it seems likely the Jets will have a huge hole to fill.
Cover and authority is definitely required in central midfield, and the middle of defence, but the quality required will not come cheap. Jaushua Sotirio will provide the pace to go beyond defences, and a hitherto untapped potential, and if required, and with enough quality recruited in midfield, Angus Thurgate can play profitably in a more advanced position.
Belated congratulations to Gus on a well-deserved Australian Young Player of the year award. May his upward trajectory continue.
I hope the same for the Socceroos next week, and the Jets next season, but there are, for different reasons, mountains of many sizes facing them.
Catch you later this year.
