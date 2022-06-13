Newcastle Herald
Simon Hedges and truffle dog Jimmy sniff out winter truffles for Sydney fine diners

Saffron Howden
By Saffron Howden
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:29am, first published 1:39am
Simon Hedges and his truffle dog, Jimmy, harvest the restaurant delicacies on the NSW Central Tablelands in winter 2022.

As a pup Jimmy hunted a toy drizzled lightly with truffle oil, expertly hidden by a farmer with the dream of one day harvesting "black diamonds".

