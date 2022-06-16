Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Noah Church takes a daily approach to unlocking the magic of songwriting

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTING IT FLOAT: Long Nite is the first taste off Yev Kassem's forthcoming second album Bright Death.

NICK Cave famously revealed the secret to his success was treating songwriting like a nine to five job. You have to be there to catch the inspiration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.