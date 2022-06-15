Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Unsung hero sounds full-time after almost 30 years with the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:08am, first published June 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAIR OF ACES: Knights head trainer Jamie Williams, right, and team manager John Thomas. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

AN era will end on Sunday when one of the Newcastle Knights' unsung heroes signs off after an association with the club dating back almost three decades.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.