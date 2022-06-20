A PROPOSAL for a new $5.2 million one-stop-stop medical centre at Glendale could see a slew of specialties all housed under one roof.
Stockland has lodged a development application with Lake Macquarie City Council, with plans to bring better medical care to locals.
If the project is approved, a Stockland spokeswoman said the medical centre next door to Target would not only be a great addition to the centre, but would enhance the health and wellbeing services available to the community, with capacity for 32 staff members.
"Stockland is commited to creating community-focused retail centres that provide a convenient mix of services and retail under one roof for our customers," she said.
"Subject to DA approval, the planned medical centre could accommodate a mix of health tenants such as GP's, pathology, dental, physiotherapy, radiology and other allied health."
It will be operated by Castle Medical, which has identified Glendale as a strategic location due to its slightly older population, with some residents having insufficient exercise leading to obesity.
The development application argues it's perfectly located and will help attract more visitors to the Stockland shopping centre with good access to public transport.
Castle Medical said the 600 square-metre practice with the potential for nine full-time GPs and a nursing team will provide leading healthcare to the Glendale community.
The proposal includes nine consultation rooms, nursing and treatment rooms, and four to six allied health sub-tenants.
If approved, it will operate from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.
The business model aims to provide a variety of healthcare services in a community where "demand for health and care is high".
Providing a mix of medical services, GP's are expected to take up nine consulting rooms and one procedure room with three patient bays, three waiting areas, a reception and associated facilities.
Dentists will take up two consultation rooms with X-ray, a waiting area and reception, while physio will have three consulting rooms and the usual bells and whistles.
Patients will be able to have CT scans at the centre as well as X-rays at the radiology service.
The medical centre won't accommodate overnight stays and will cater to outpatients only.
If given the green light, the centre will be built in an existing carpark and will see the centre lose 47 spaces to accommodate it, however, eight new carparks will be installed for staff.
The development application will be reviewed and approved or denied by Lake Macquarie City Council.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
