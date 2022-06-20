Newcastle Herald
Stockland Glendale: development application for $5.2 million medical centre operated by Castle Medical to bring better healthcare to locals

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
June 20 2022 - 2:00am
NEW BUILD: A $5.2 million medical centre is proposed for Stockland Glendale near Target. Picture: Peter Lorimer

A PROPOSAL for a new $5.2 million one-stop-stop medical centre at Glendale could see a slew of specialties all housed under one roof.

