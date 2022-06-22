Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL: No escaping pain in Newcastle Hunter rate rises, or rising local government costs

By Editorial
June 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter's sharper rate rises will hurt, but so would other options

FEW people are excited to receive their rates notice, and it is likely even fewer will be happy to see the figures on it rise after most Hunter councils won approval on Monday to lift their rates beyond the statewide annual limit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.