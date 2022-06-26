Newcastle Herald
Olympic and Maitland lift for comeback wins in NPL

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 26 2022 - 9:30am
ON THE DOUBLE: Olympic's Joey Langlois gets a pass away against Lake Macquarie on Sunday. Langlois went on to score twice. Picture: Marina Neil

Tired Maitland and Newcastle Olympic line-ups fought back to score important 3-2 victories in the Northern NSW NPL on Sunday.

