Newcastle's Rose Davies has been named in the Australian athletics team to compete at next month's Commonwealth Games.
Davies has been picked to run twice in the English city of Birmingham, contesting the women's 5000 and 10,000 metre events.
Advertisement
The latest squad members were announced by Athletics Australia on Tuesday morning.
Davies, 22 from Merewether, has most recently been based in Europe after a brief stint in the US.
Her overseas travel followed the national championships in Sydney a few months ago.
She defended her Zatopek crown in Victoria in January.
Davies, coached by Scott Westcott, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last year.
Newcastle wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes already had a spot in this year's Commonwealth Games team, listed to race the women's T54 marathon and 1500m.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.