Bill Whitbread-Brown, of Cardiff Heights, is shown here with a "peeing man" statue he came across in Amsterdam.
His husband Andrew Whitbread-Brown said Bill was "acting" in the photo.
"No actual pee was peed," he said.
The couple was visiting family in the Dutch city. They stayed at the Olympic Hotel next to the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Dutch Olympic Games in 1928.
"Behind the hotel are lots of beautiful canals with sports fields, parks, walkways and floating houses. We found this sculpture next to the ASV Arsenal field on our post jet lag morning walk," Andrew said.
Newcastle needs a similar sculpture.
"Amsterdam has the peeing man. We need a sculpture in Hunter Street that represents Hunter Street," Andrew said.
"Think the Parthenon Milk Bar and Normie."
This, of course, refers to The Newcastle Song, which Bob Hudson made famous in 1975. The song refers to young Normie in a brawl over a girl with a Hells Angel bikie outside the milk bar.
Year 12 student Blake Hutcheon was chatting to his dad about a design for his major woodwork project.
They came up with a coffee table with an ice bucket in the middle.
"It's so you can put some cold drinks in there," Blake, 17, said.
"When I'm 18, it'll be beer."
Would the global conversation be different if men were the ones who got abortions?
Filmmaker Natalia Cricri explores that question in her 13-minute short film, An Eight Letter Word Starting With A, set in an abortion clinic in a world where men are the ones to bear children.
The short film offers a new perspective on an issue that has seen women around the world take to the streets this week to fight for reproductive rights, Ms Cricri said.
"It flips the world upside down," she said.
"What would it be like if men were the ones having these conversations?"
Ms Cricri, who works as a teacher in the NSW Southern Highlands, shot the film in 2019 at the Campbelltown Arts Centre in one continuous take.
Following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Ms Cricri hopes An Eight Letter Word Starting With A will make people think more critically about bodily autonomy.
"I would encourage anyone on the fence, or who holds strong conservative views, to watch it because it might offer you a different point of view," she said.
Ms Cricri was inspired to write the film partly because of her own experience.
"Being a woman in my 20s and 30s, everyone had an opinion on when I should have kids," she said.
She had released the film for free on YouTube. "We're hoping it doesn't get banned or pulled down," she said.
