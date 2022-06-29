DMA'S guitarist Matt Mason can't explain why his Sydney band has never played in Newcastle, all he knows is that he's itching to change that anomaly.
On November 5 the Britpop revivalists will finally perform in Newcastle, as one of the headliners of the This That music festival at Wickham Park. Other announced acts include US rapper Earl Sweatshirt, The Presets, Flight Facilities, What So Not, Vera Blue, Skegss and Hockey Dad.
"We've done Groovin The Moo in Maitland, so that's the closest we've been to Newy. I've got heaps of family there," Mason said.
"I love Newcastle, it's an iconic city for me. There's so many bands from there and I've got heaps of mates and family."
Read the full DMA's interview in Saturday's Herald.
