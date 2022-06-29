A MAN accused of supplying and possessing ice, cannabis, steroids and GHB while running a drug house at Warners Bay has been granted bail in Belmont Local Court.
Peter Jon Sharp, 40, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with eight offences after a raid on his Yorston Street home a day earlier. He did not enter any pleas but was granted bail on a number of strict conditions, including daily reporting, a curfew and a cash surety.
Lake Macquarie detectives say they launched an investigation in March this year into the supply of drugs - predominately methamphatemine and Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate or GHB - in the Warners Bay area and surrounding suburbs.
After a three-month investigation detectives swooped on Tuesday afternoon, arresting Mr Sharp and a 32-year-old woman and searching the house at Warners Bay.
During the search, police allegedly found methamphetamine, cannabis leaf, vials of steroids, GHB, buprenorphine strips and other drug paraphernalia.
The woman was charged with drug possession and will appear in court next month.
