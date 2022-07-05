Newcastle Herald
'Please don't do this to me': jury in New Lambton baby murder trial played 'distressing' triple-zero call

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 5 2022 - 6:00am
DENIAL: Jie William Smith is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court accused of murdering a six-month-old boy at New Lambton in 2019. Mr Smith claims the boy's mother inflicted the injuries before he accidentally dropped the boy.

THE jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a baby at New Lambton in 2019 have been played a "distressing" triple-zero call, during which accused killer Jie William Smith can be heard wailing and repeating "please don't do this to me."

