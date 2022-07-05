Newcastle's Jesse Southwell is set to make her Commonwealth Games debut after being named in the Australian women's rugby sevens squad.
Southwell, 17 from Cameron Park, was one of two teenagers revelead in the team on Tuesday.
She is a relative newcomer to the group, having joined them on the international stage for the first time just a few months ago.
The multi-talented player, also contracted at hometown NRL club the Newcastle Knights, helped the Aussies clinch the World Series recently and followed up with another appearance at the Oceania Super Sevens.
"To play for your country is an honour, but to have the added responsibilities of captaincy is something which I will cherish and a role I won't take for granted," Australian co-captain Charlotte Caslick said.
"Having been involved in the program for close to 10 years, I hope to bring my experience as a player to this role and provide an extra level of experience as we continue to build towards the Commonwealth Games."
Australia claimed a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.
The upcoming tournament gets underway in Birmingham, England, on July 28.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
