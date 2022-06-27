Newcastle's Jesse Southwell takes next step in rugby sevens career

Newcastle teenager Jesse Southwell has taken the next step in her rugby sevens career by gaining more international experience ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games and World Cup.
Southwell helped Australia finish second at the Oceania Super Sevens in New Zealand over the weekend, having only recently debuted in the women's senior squad.
Advertisement
The 17-year-old from Cameron Park kicked a conversion to clinch a thrilling 19-17 victory against Fiji.
Australia won four of six matches, but lost twice to champions Black Ferns Ma.
Southwell again travelled with the national team after featuring in the last two rounds of the World Series, clinched by Australia in Canada last month. She also played in France.
Selections for next month's Commonwealth Games in England have yet to be announced.
The women's World Cup Sevens takes place in South Africa in September.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.