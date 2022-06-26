Newcastle Herald
Panthers produce another clinical display as Azzurri bounce back in a big way: NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
June 26 2022 - 10:00am
Cassidy Davis produced an impressive hat-trick as Warners Bay beat Maitland 6-1 at Cooks Square Park in NPLW NNSW on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

The Warners Bay juggernaut continued with another ruthless performance in pushing aside top-four hopefuls Maitland 6-1 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday as Charlestown Azzurri rebounded in a big way against New Lambton in NPLW Northern NSW round 13.

