IF you've been one of the millions of people binge-watching the final two mega episodes of Stranger Things season four, you'll to be ecstatic that the freaky ride isn't over yet.
Yes, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed the Netflix juggernaut will continue for a final fifth season, after originally stating season four would be the show's farewell.
Advertisement
Filming is yet to begin on season five, so who knows when we'll get another fix of Eleven and her Hawkins friends. Season four has simply been a global phenomenon. It's become part of the zeitgeist of 2022.
Nielsen Streaming estimates a whopping 286.79 million people watched the first half of season four on its release weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 4 was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes in the week spanning May 30 to June 5, making it the most streamed TV series ever.
The show has even revived English art-pop artist Kate Bush's career. Bush's 1985 classic Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - which turns out to have Vecna-repelling properties - has become the most streamed song on the planet in recent weeks thanks to its pivotal use in the series.
Stranger Things' success is only matched by its hype and running length.
Season four is an absolute monster - or demogorgon. The final two episodes are basically movies with a running time of 85 and 150 minutes respectively.
Can season five deliver a rewarding ending, that will satisfy the hunger fans have for the science fiction horror-drama?
The recent of history of era-defining series in this golden age of television would suggest it's a difficult task for the Duffer brothers.
Can season five deliver a rewarding ending, that will satisfy the hunger fans have for the science fiction horror-drama?
In 2019 HBO delivered the eighth and final season of fantasy blockbuster Game Of Thrones.
But the majority of critics and fans alike felt Game Of Thrones collapsed under the weight of expectations, and the lack of author George R.R Martin's source material.
The finale felt rushed and underwritten and many of the show's original strengths in terms of political plotting and intrigue were replaced with an over-reliance on special effects and elaborate fight scenes.
The Handmaiden's Tale is another series based on a novel which has struggled to maintain its momentum. When the dystopian series, based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, first premiered in 2017 it was hailed as an instant classic for its unnerving sense of realism in a brutal world and for Elizabeth Moss's brilliant performance as June.
But subsequent seasons have become increasingly bleak and tedious. Season five is scheduled for release in September.
However, there are examples of ground-breaking TV series that have ended in style. From 2007 to 2015 period drama Mad Men was one of first classics in the new golden age of TV.
The compelling depiction of Madison Avenue advertising agency Sterling Cooper in the 1960s made the likes of Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks stars as they explored sexism, politics, alcoholism and identity in a transformative era.
After dragging out Mad Men unnecessarily, main writer Matthew Weiner brought the vast narratives together in the seventh and final season. The ambiguous ending for Hamm's Don Draper was particularly well received.
Advertisement
Another show that delivered an equally satisfying ending, but an unambiguous one, was crime-drama Breaking Bad.
The final episode in 2013 of the five-season series saw the downfall of Bryan Cranston's Walter White to complete his frightening transformation from family man science teacher into murderous drug baron.
Can Stranger Things deliver the ending everyone wants? Probably not, but we'll all be watching regardless.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.