Bleak old week

Nothing like an east coast low to trigger nostalgia for the drought. Or at least sunnier times.
This week's third extreme weather event in a year has put an all-too-familiar dampener on what was a challenging outlook anyhow.
Rain's been falling hard while interest rates have been rising fast, compounding the murk.
Moving forward you won't have to be married to be miserable - just mortgaged.
It's enough to give you Covid or the flu.
You know things are gloomy when you tune in to Wimbledon to watch the sun and not the tennis.
Staying resilient is key as you weather this weather amidst talk of recession, energy crises, skyrocketing cost of living and global conflict, particularly if you were planning on going anywhere these school holidays.
Even the bees have been copping it.
Thankfully flooding hasn't been so bad in Newcastle during Pasha Bulka 3.0 (2022), compared to up the valley and throughout NSW. But our thoughts, prayers and, most importantly, disaster relief still go out to those impacted yet again.
Hopefully it arrives quicker than last time. We've certainly had the practice.
If you've had a roof over your head, there hasn't been that much to worry about, comparatively, except maybe your roof.
Mine starts to drip whenever the wind and rain blow hard enough from a certain direction. I think it's the future.
My insurance company identified this last east coast low (last week) as a reason I might not be covered in event of inundation.
It's been tapping up there again this week threatening the fundamental gyprock of my mind.
If not the actual gyprock in my ceiling. But maybe it's all in my head.
I'll have to get up in the cavity and have another look, but like everything else lately, it's dark and scary up there.
Things could be worse though.
While our eyes have been on the BOM Down Under, people overseas have been focused on actual bombs. Falling on them.
To mitigate the risk of that happening here, Australian government ministers have been jetting round the world since the election trying to rebuild damaged alliances.
Hopefully with the right people, but certain dictatorial types keep saying history will decide that. Or bombs.
Talk of abandoning "strategic ambiguity" has been unnervingly candid.
I used to think that only happened at State of Origin time, when you travelled interstate for the decider.
Now nations are openly discussing who we'll go to war with, literally, if people don't stop killing each other.
Ironic really in the wake of Roe v Wade, where talk of pro life is always invoked.
If the outlook wasn't so bleak I'd suggest the world needs a rocket, but unfortunately, too many are armed with warheads, so let's cancel that lift-off.
Hopefully the storm backs off soon and we emerge from a winter week of discontent seasonally adjusted for the better.
