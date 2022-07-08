Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Strike Force Dernancourt: Terrigal kidnapping, assault investigation makes second arrest near Newcastle

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock Pearson, second man charged over Terrigal abduction, granted bail

A SECOND man charged over an alleged abduction and assault at Terrigal in February has been granted conditional bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.