Brock Pearson, second man charged over Terrigal abduction, granted bail

A SECOND man charged over an alleged abduction and assault at Terrigal in February has been granted conditional bail.
Brock Pearson, 23, was arrested at Raymond Terrace police station on Thursday and charged with specially aggravated take and detain with intent to commit serious indictable offence.
He appeared in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday where he didn't enter a plea but did apply for bail.
Ultimately, he was granted bail on a number of conditions, including daily reporting to police, a curfew and a cash surety.
The matter was adjourned to Wyong Local Court later this month and is expected to ultimately join up with co-accused Brodie Harpley, 29, who was arrested at Barnsley last month.
According to detectives, a man, 23, was walking near the intersection of Havenview Road and Hillcrest Street at Terrigal about midnight on February 12 this year when a black ute stopped beside him and four men got out.
The man was allegedly assaulted before being dragged into the ute and threatened with a knife and baton.
He suffered a cut to his hand and ear and fractures to his face during the alleged assault.
The man was then allegedly driven to a car park at Crackneck Point lookout at Bateau Bay where the men stole clothing and jewellery and left the 23-year-old by the side of the road.
Detectives allege the ute returned a short time later and the men again assaulted the 23-year-old before he was dropped off back near Hillcrest Street.
The man was driven by family members to Gosford Hospital about 3.20am.
