Firefighters with the state's Fire and Rescue Service have been working to clean-up in the wake of the most recent bout of flooding in the Hunter and Central Coast, at one point even helping to remove piles of seaweed from several Central Coast backyards, washed in by rough surf, a spokesperson for the service said.
Strike teams have assisted clearing damaged property and hosing out silt from flood-damaged homes, as residents take stock of the damage in the state's second major flooding event this year.
At the height of last week's inundation, the NSW State Emergency Service had ordered upwards of 85,000 people across the state to evacuate or prepare to leave areas likely to flood or to become isolated as severe weather drenches parts of the state.
The Hunter River at Singleton peaked in the early hours of Thursday morning last week around 13.71 metres, exceeding the last flood event in that area in March at 13.15 metres. Similarly, the Wollombi Brook peaked at 9.11 metres, above the March 2022 flood event, and around a metre above the area's 1952 flood event.
At Maitland, the Hunter River reached as high as 10.41 metres at Belmore Bridge on Friday, and around 2.90 metres at Raymond Terrace.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
