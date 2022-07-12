Newcastle Herald
Central Coast firefighters assist NSW July floods clean-up: Video

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Firefighters with the state's Fire and Rescue Service have been working to clean-up in the wake of the most recent bout of flooding in the Hunter and Central Coast, at one point even helping to remove piles of seaweed from several Central Coast backyards, washed in by rough surf, a spokesperson for the service said.

