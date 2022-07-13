Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Fire and Rescue NSW say six evacuated after molten aluminium spill at Weston Aluminium

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Aluminium. Picture: Google Street View

Six people had to be evacuated after a spill of 40 tonnes of molten aluminium at Weston overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.