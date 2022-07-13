Six people had to be evacuated after a spill of 40 tonnes of molten aluminium at Weston overnight.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Weston Aluminium on Mitchell Avenue about 11.30pm on Tuesday after the large spill.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said six people were evacuated after the molten aluminium leaked from a vat at the rear of the building.
Seven fire crews worked well into the morning to contain the leak to the building of origin. The site was handed back to management at about 5.30am.
The incident follows a large fire at the site in November last year.
Sage Swinton
