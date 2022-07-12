Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Hunter weather: rough surf pounds Newcastle coastline as 'rare' erosion event strikes twice

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ROUGH surf that pounded the Hunter's coastline has dragged away tonnes of sand and dumped a junkyard of driftwood - leaving local beaches almost unrecognisable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.