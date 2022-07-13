Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Mother punched boy four times': accused baby murderer Jie Smith claims

By Miklos Bolza
July 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jie Smith.

A Newcastle man accused of murdering a six-month-old baby has said he lied to police to protect the child's mother despite admitting the pair only had a casual relationship where they met for drugs and sex.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.