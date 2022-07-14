Businesses in the Broke Fordwich region are re-opening this weekend following last week's devastating flood and are joining residents in appealing for help.
Locals say the flooding that occurred on July 6 was "the worst in the 198-year history of the village". Many families in Broke and Bulga have lost their homes and belongings.
"The economic loss from this event is devastating for the Broke Fordwich region and its surrounding towns given the major challenges the region has faced over the last few years," Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association's Jennie Curran said.
The township of Broke is accessible only to residents however all Broke Fordwich region restaurants and cellar doors are expected to be accessible by the weekend. Business owners are urging people to show their support and visit the region both this weekend and in the coming weeks.
Winemaker and businessman Andrew Margan, who with wife Lisa runs Margan Estate, says his property has been "severely impacted" by flood waters.
"The community of Broke, government bodies, and all of the people who have been on the ground helping to try and put our wonderful community back together again can only do so much," Mr Margan said.
"We urge people to come and visit the cellar doors and restaurants, buy wines online or in retail outlets.
"We are also asking for donations via our community Go Fund Me page, with 100 per cent of funds going directly to those left without homes and with insurance policies that don't cover flood damage."
You can also pledge donations of money, goods and services online through givit.org.au, which allows you to purchase vouchers for residents so that they can access basic necessities.
