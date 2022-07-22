Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

TOOHEY'S NEWS: Ex-Newcastle Knight tells the club he wants to come home

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
Updated July 22 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOLD MOVE: Zac Hosking made his NRL debut for Brisbane recently. Picture: Getty Images

After being snubbed by the Knights and forced to move interstate to fulfill his dream of debuting in the NRL, Newcastle junior Zac Hosking wants a second chance to prove he can play top grade footy in his home town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.