Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon has been elected deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.
The Labor caucus nominated Ms Claydon for the position at a meeting on Monday and she defeated West Australian Liberal MP Ian Goodenough in a house vote 85-57 on Tuesday afternoon.
Queensland MP Milton Dick is the new speaker.
"I am honoured to have been elected today," Ms Claydon said in a media statement after the vote.
"I would like to thank my Labor colleagues for nominating me for this position, as well as the whole of Parliament for their support in electing me as deputy speaker.
"I am especially humbled to be following in the footsteps of great Labor women Joan Child, deputy speaker from 1984 to 1986, and Anna Burke, deputy speaker between 2008 to 2012, in being just the third woman to occupy the role of deputy speaker."
One of Ms Claydon's focuses during the parliamentary term will be implementing the recommendations of the Jenkins report into workplace standards in Canberra.
"This is the parliament that is tasked with the serious work of implementing the recommendations of the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' Set the Standard report," she said.
"I look forward to working in partnership with the newly elected speaker on this important reform work to ensure that our parliament reflects and better serves our community."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
