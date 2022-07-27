NEWCASTLE singer-songwriter Lili Crane said she's more connected to her new moniker Daphzie than she ever felt to her own name.
Last week Crane released her first track under Daphzie, a name she developed from the 2019 song Daphne Blue by US act The Band Camino for her personal Facebook page.
Advertisement
Daphzie's single Be Here is the first track released from what will be the 20-year-old's second EP, IDG2LA&TATWSH.
"I felt more comfortable releasing stuff under a different name," Crane said. "I felt it works better. Lili Crane was just a bit boring to me. It's like having an alter ego, like Hannah Montana."
Be Here continues Crane's gradual shift from her pop-country roots towards a darker indie-rock sound. The track was inspired by the likes of UK bedroom-pop artist Beabadoobee, indie bands Pale Waves and 1975 and 2000s US rock band Wheatus.
The song was also mostly self-produced in Crane's bedroom, with Brayden Porter (guitar) and Jack Perry Brown (drums) adding their services, before it was mixed by Gareth Hudson.
"I produced it myself on Logic and the rest of the EP that's coming out," Crane said. "It's a cool little project to see what I could achieve on my own."
Crane has assembled a new band, featuring Tyler Georgiadis (keys), Miette Xenith (bass) and Healey Olsen (drums) and she'll soon announce a run of tour dates to promote Be Here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.