Newcastle Knights sign Peter Parr as director of football

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
FLASHBACK: Peter Parr and head coach Paul Green during their days with North Queensland Cowboys. Picture: Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights have signed long-serving North Queensland Cowboys official Peter Parr as their new director of football.

