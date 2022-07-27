Newcastle Knights sign Peter Parr as director of football

THE Newcastle Knights have signed long-serving North Queensland Cowboys official Peter Parr as their new director of football.
Parr, a born-and-bred Novocastrian, was a premiership-winning centre for South Newcastle in the district competition in the late 1980s before leaving his home town for coaching and administrative roles with the Western Reds, Adelaide Rams, Brisbane Broncos and Cowboys.
Advertisement
He served as CEO, football manager and director of football at the Cowboys during a 21-year stint that incorporated their golden era, which produced a premiership in 2015 and grand final appearances in 2005 and 2017.
He has also been football manager for the NSW Blues in recent seasons.
Parr's appointment is expected to ease the burden on Philip Gardner, who for almost five years has juggled the dual roles of chief executive of the Wests Group and the Knights.
Parr is expected to work hand-in-glove with Gardner as well as Knights football manager Danny Buderus and coach Adam O'Brien.
When Parr was appointed to the Cowboys' board of directors two years ago, club chairman Lewis Ramsay described him as "the best footy brain in the NRL".
At the time, Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said: "If you review the pivotal players, staff and milestones in the club's history, the unmistakable common thread throughout them is Peter Parr.
"He has this incredible talent of bringing good people together and creating magic - both inside and outside of the football department.
"Matt Sing, Paul Rauhihi, Kevin Campion, Matthew Bowen, Johnathan Thurston, Matthew Scott, Billy Johnstone, Graham Murray, Paul Green, the list goes on, would not have been a part of the Cowboys if it wasn't for the hand and the heart of Peter.
"When you look at all of the "firsts" of the Club - first final, first grand final, first time we beat the Broncos, first premiership - Peter was right in the midst of them, steering, supporting and problem-solving."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.