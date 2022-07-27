Tenambit murder: alleged killer's friend denies moving knife

A WOMAN accused of moving the knife used to stab career criminal Michael Carroll at Tenambit last year and assisting his daughter and alleged killer, Maddison Hickson, has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.
Taylah Renae McDonald, 26, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where she pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and hindering the discovery of evidence.
The matter was adjourned until September when it will be adjourned to join Ms Hickson's murder trial in Newcastle Supreme Court in October.
Mr Carroll was stabbed in the stomach and died at the scene.
Ms Hickson has previously indicated she was acting in self-defence.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
