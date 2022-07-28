BEDDY Rays guitarists Jackson Van Issum and Lewis McKenna have literally been friends since kindergarten and played music together since year seven.
Those childhood bonds are apparent in their infectious surf-punk breakthrough single Sobercoaster, about spending all your money and youth partying with your mates.
Beddy Rays' other members Brad O'Connor (bass) and Benny Wade (drums) are also old school friends from the Brisbane outskirts suburb of Redland Bay.
The four-piece have quickly established a blistering live reputation. But that wasn't always the case.
In year seven McKenna was forced to fill in as the their band's drummer in the school talent show to play AC/DC's Back In Black, after the regular percussionist no-showed.
"I knew how to play a basic 4 x 4 beat and I was pretty terrible," McKenna said. "I thought I'd jump on the drums.
"I got halfway through the first chorus and stuffed up, and instead of playing it off I just froze."
Fast forward more than a decade and Beddy Rays have supported the likes of Tones and I, Dune Rats and Hockey Dad. Their days of pumping out AC/DC covers is also long over after Beddy Rays released their debut EP Lost Found Beat Around in 2017, followed by a steady progression of surf-punk singles.
The momentum really shifted up a gear when Sobercoaster was released in 2020. Even with lockdown restricting live shows, the anthemic track finished 57th in the 2020 triple j Hottest 100.
"It was weird, because we saw it all happening but it was all on our phones," McKenna said. "We couldn't get out and experience the response from everyone and get out and tour. It sucked a little bit. We had to wait in order to experience that and ride the wave."
That wave is expected to grow bigger with the release of Beddy Rays' self-titled debut album on Friday. The singles Wait A While, Week On Repeat, On My Own and Milk have continued the band's knack for early 2000s pop-punk melodies and crunching guitar riffs.
But the album also displays Beddy Rays' tender side, particularly on the track Brin's Song, written for Van Issum's sister Brinley, who died last October aged 28.
"I can't sleep I'm rolling in my sheets/ I hear your voice calling out to me," Van Issum sings in the heartbreaking acoustic track.
"She really deserved a spot on our debut album," Van Issum said. "She's always been a part of our lives and always been there."
To celebrate Brinley's life Beddy Rays are releasing vinyl and a hoodie in her favourite colour of purple.
Beddy Rays are doing in-store appearances at Byron Bay's Howl and Moan Records 3pm Sunday, Newcastle's Rudderless Records 4pm Monday and Wollongong's Music Farmers Records 4.30pm Wednesday.
Beddy Rays' national album tour visits the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay (September 3); UC Hub, Canberra (September 9); La La Las, Wollongong (September 15); and Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle (September 16).
