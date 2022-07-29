Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin has qualified for a Commonwealth Games final following day one of competition in Birmingham.
Harkin will start from lane one in the women's 50-metre breaststroke at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Sunday morning (4:12am, AEST) alongside fellow Aussie pair Chelsea Hodges and Jenna Strauch.
She qualified in a time of 31.39 seconds after finishing fourth in her semi-final in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST).
Harkin, contesting the first of her four-event program, was third in her heat on Friday night (AEST). She stopped the clock at 31.48s.
Her personal best time is 31.23s from last year's national trials.
Elsewhere for Team Hunter on day one of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, both Jesse Southwell and Natsha van Eldik were in action.
Cameron Park rugby sevens player Southwell, 17, scored a try in Australia's 50-0 win over Scotland at Coventry Stadium. They opened by defeating South Africa 38-0.
Raymond Terrace lawn bowler van Eldik, 31, helped the Australian women's fours to a win and a draw at Leamington Spa.. They split the points with Botswana (15-15) after conceding five on the last end before bouncing back against Fiji (16-10).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
