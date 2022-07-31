Newcastle Herald
NEWCASTLE: Police search for 71 year old Brian Dowsett in Newcastle

Updated July 31 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy jacket, dark tracksuit pants, and wearing a grey beanie and a face mask.

A GEO-TARGETING SMS has been issued for the Newcastle area, as police search for a Sydney man last seen at Newcastle railway station.

