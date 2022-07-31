A GEO-TARGETING SMS has been issued for the Newcastle area, as police search for a Sydney man last seen at Newcastle railway station.
Brian Dowsett, 71, was seen boarding a northbound train at Lindfield Railway Station about 11.35am on Friday (July 29).
He was reported missing to police stationed at the North Shore Police Area Command who have established that he got off the train about 2.55pm on Friday and was last seen heading south towards Beresford Lane, Newcastle.
Both police and the North Sydney man's family members hold concerns for Brian's welfare. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of medium build, with short grey hair on the sides, and a grey beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy jacket, dark tracksuit pants, and wearing a grey beanie and a face mask.
Anyone who may have seen Brian or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Newcastle Herald journalist (on and off since 2003). Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
