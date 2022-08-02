On-target Lambton Jaffas wary of Cooks Hill

Lambton Jaffas will be high on confidence but still on guard for the dangerous Cooks Hill attack when they clash on Wednesday night at Edden Oval.
Jaffas have lost to Valentine by a goal twice, either side of wins over second-last Lake Macquarie, to dent their hopes of a late-season push for back-to-back premierships. However, their attack found their range on Sunday in their latest victory, routing Lakes 7-0. Kale Bradbery scored a hat-trick and James Virgili a double.
Advertisement
"It was about getting back on track as soon as possible," coach Shane Pryce said.
"Some individuals getting some confidence with game time and scoring goals, so it worked out nicely."
They face a tougher task against Cooks Hill, who shocked Weston 5-0 before falling to Valentine 2-1 on Saturday.
"If you are not on your game, they can obviously put a lot of goals past teams so we've got to make sure we do our things right and respect them," Pryce said. "It's getting to the business end, so we've got to really hone in and get ruthless, get results every time because it's going to get that tight in a short space of time."
Andrew Pawiak and Mitch Rooke (hamstrings) will again be missing for Jaffas. Cooks Hill be without Sam Webb, who was sent off in the 63rd minute on Saturday. Riley McNaughton is out on card accumulation and Bailey Newton is away on a school camp.
In the other catch-up games on Wednesday night, Magic play Valentine at LMRFF and Lake Macquarie host Adamstown. Lakes (seven points) will all but hand the wooden spoon to Adamstown (two) with a win.
** Kent Harrison scored the winner for Olympic off the bench against Charlestown on Saturday but he will soon be a loss for the club.
Harrison is among those heading back to US college in the coming weeks.
Coach Joel Griffiths said it was disappointing to lose Harrison, who was "building into the season".
Olympic were playing Melbourne City in the Australia Cup on Tuesday night at No.2 Sportsground.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.