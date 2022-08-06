"I think the average turnaround time for a vessel here in Newcastle, a coal vessel, is 12 hours," Father Dodd says. "During that 12 hours ... there's still a need to maintain the vessel, and you still have to be on board six hours before it's due to leave. So for some seafarers, they just don't get time off, or if they do, it might just be two hours. And so that might be their only chance in their 12-month contract that they get to touch dry land."