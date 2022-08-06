St Therese's Primary School brings the past into the present at its farmer day

ST THERESE'S Primary New Lambton students have watched a whip cracking demonstration and examined farming equipment used in the Hunter over the past century, in an event that brought history to life.
Year two teacher Elli Hunt said the grade had been studying a history unit called the past in the present and were asked to bring to school family artefacts - including handmade espresso machines, christening gowns, comic books, tools, medallions, coins and cameras - for a class museum.
She said student Benny Binnie's parents Liz and Steve Binnie - who run a 2500-hectare wagyu beef farm at Mirannie Station east of Singleton - emailed the school.
"They said 'We don't really have something super special like an item to bring in, but our family business Binnie Beef is our family artefact and something that is really special to us - would you like us to come in?'" Ms Hunt said.
Students dressed as farmers and learned about animals' life stories from conception to consumption, how to crack and whip and pop a dog trap and examined equipment used during the Binnies' 120 years of farming plus photos and videos to show how processes had changed.
"They were able to engage a lot more rather than if we were to share stories ourselves, so to have it firsthand was really special," Ms Hunt said.
"I'm all for getting external providers or experts in to share their expertise. These are moments the kids are going to remember forever. It's about making their learning memorable and personal."
The history unit examines how items were created in the past compared to the present and how sometimes older objects were more efficient, effective and special.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
