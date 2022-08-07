Newcastle Herald
Hunter Wildfires women beat Warringah at Pittwater Park on August 5, 2022 to book historic finals berth in Jack Scott Cup first division: Sydney women's premier rugby union

By Renee Valentine
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:27am, first published 12:00am
SUCCESS: The Hunter Wildfires women will play Sydney Uni in the Sydney Women's Premier Rugby Union finals next weekend. Picture: Marina Neil

The Hunter Wildfires women are set to make their first ever finals appearance in the top division of Jack Scott Cup after securing fourth place with a resounding 21-5 win over Warringah at Pittwater Park on Friday night.

