Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Falcons seal berth in NBL1 East basketball play-offs

By Brett Keeble
Updated August 7 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOT SHOT: Newcastle's Ryan Beisty. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE Newcastle Falcons men's team clinched an NBL1 East play-off berth with a confidence-boosting 86-68 victory over last-placed Bankstown Bruins at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.