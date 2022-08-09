WHILE a new plan to protect Teralba's heritage and make way for development won't please everyone, local councillors are convinced they've got the balance right.
Lake Macquarie City Council approved the plan on Monday, to ensure future residential and business developments are in-keeping with the suburb's unique character.
There's always a conflict in heritage areas and rarely a clear-cut solution, deputy mayor Jason Pauling said.
"If everyone is a little bit upset then maybe you're close to the mark," he said.
"Teralba does have genuine heritage value, it is unique in what it offers and although we've taken quite big steps towards trying to perpetuate that into the future there are some that are quite disappointed with that."
The plan has changed the boundaries of the heritage conservation area to "better capture the buildings, significant views and vistas that contribute to the heritage setting and significance of the area".
It has also changed the building heights from 10m, up to three-storeys, down to 8.5m within a core portion of the area.
The council argues lowering the building heights in this area will make sure new developments are consistent with the scale of historic properties.
A grading system has been implemented as part of the plan, which sets out different rules for heritage-listed properties depending on their level of significance.
The proposal received 25 submissions from members of the public, who raised issues with properties between Margaret and Cumberland streets being shafted from the heritage conservation area.
Others wanted Lake Crescent to be added, and were concerned with the 10m building heights being kept in certain streets.
Teralba resident Ingrid Schraner said she supported the plan, but believed it could have been stronger in its protection of heritage areas.
"With the housing infill they allowed at the lower levels I'm not sure what that does to the heritage character and whether the infrastructure will be there with all the developments they allowed, I don't think they have put aside enough funding for stormwater drains," she said.
"It's not just about particular buildings but the character of the place, the character of the place is impacted on indirectly by all the developments around it that create so much stormwater.
"The heritage area that is relatively low-lying will be damaged, there will be big problems.
"To us it is important to keep the character of Teralba as a historic location."
Cr David Belcher said he felt the fact that not all parties were happy with the outcome meant the council had been able to broker "a good middle ground".
"I also see this as a living document ... that's not entrenched from here to eternity, but it is important that we do maintain the unique heritage aspect of the Teralba area, but also acknowledge and understand that progress and development are important for this city as well," he said.
Despite the 10m building height limit, in the past 15 years there hasn't been a development that has exceeded two storeys in the heritage conservation area.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
