For Harry Chapman, part of the attraction of returning home to Maitland from Randwick was the chance to play for the NSW Cockatoos.
Chapman was set to tick that box in his first year at the Blacks in 2019, but after being select in the Cockatoos squad, the tighthead prop broke his arm in the final round of the Hunter competition.
Advertisement
COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season and the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Australian Rugby Shield (ARS) last year, after Chapman had again been picked.
This year, Chapman missed out on the squad only to receive a late call-up for a training camp on Saturday.
"One of the other props had pulled out of the camp," Chapman said. "I checked with Maitland, got the nod and went down to Daceyville. We did three sessions - skills, unit and scrum - and played a game. It was a big day."
Chapman and Merewether pop Dave Puchert were on Monday night named in the Cockatoos 28-man squad to play the ARS in Adelaide from September 28.
NSW Country have been drawn in pool A alongside Tasmania, Northern Territory and Queensland Country. ACT, Perth, Melbourne and South Australia are in the other pool. The winners of each pool contest the final.
Chapman's uncle, former Maitland and Country back-rower Darren Dimmock, won back-to-back ARS title in 1999-2000.
"We have a of versatility in the squad, which you need in a tournament," said Chapman, who represented Australian under-20s while at Randwick. "We know what Queensland Country will bring. They will be similar to us, a bunch of country blokes who rip in. ACT and Perth are on the other side of the draw and will be strong."
The Country squad won't come together again until they assemble in Adelaide a day before the competition starts.
"Most competitions are nearing the finals and there isn't an opportunity for a camp," Chapman said. The plan is to have a few zoom meeting in the lead-up and then one day to prepare when we get there."
In the meantime, Chapman's focus is the Blacks.
"The priority now is Maitland and getting us through to where we want to get to," Chapman said. "If you get injured, you get injured. That is the nature of the game. You can't control things like that. You probably put yourself more at risk to injury if you try to preserve yourself in games."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.