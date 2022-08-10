THE man at the centre of a dramatic police operation that saw a Hamilton street shut down on Tuesday did not apply for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Jesse Nikolovski is charged with several alleged armed robberies across the city, including holding two staff at knifepoint as they left a licensed venue at Waratah and threatening a separate pair with a hand gun at Hamilton.
The 29-year-old was brought up from custody on Wednesday when defence solicitor Mark Ramsland told the court his client would not apply for bail.
Magistrate Peter Barnett adjourned the matter to October 6, 2022.
Nikolovski was charged after the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad's operation Strike Force Kulla, investigating three separate alleged armed robberies across Waratah and Hamilton.
Police allege Nikolovski approached two staff members leaving a licensed premises on Station Street at Waratah with a knife shortly before 10:30pm on July 3.
They claim he demanded the employees reopen the hotel, before he allegedly grabbed cash and ran from the scene.
Police allege that five days later Nikolovski threatened a 21-year-old man with a knife as he left a licensed premises on Denison Street, Hamilton about 3:20am.
Police allege he demanded to be let inside the pub before stealing cash and fleeing the scene south along Beaumont Street.
About a month later on August 7, police allege two staff members were leaving a licensed premises through an exit on Steel Street when Nikolovski approached them armed with a handgun.
It's alleged he threatened the staff before he took cash and ran towards Veda Street.
Nikolovski was arrested on Tuesday when strike force detectives, Newcastle City Police District officers and the Tactical Operations Unit descended on an Everton Street home about 7:30am.
Police claim he refused to leave the home, and was eventually arrested about three hours later.
Officers later searched the home and a second property on Scholey Street at Mayfield, where police seized a number of items for forensic examination.
Nikolovski was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon and a further count of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.
He has not entered any pleas to the charges.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
