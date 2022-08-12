Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Leading Singapore planner Cheong Koon Hean says Hunter needs 'clear exit strategy' away from fossil fuels

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVERVIEW: Professor Cheong Koon Hean at the University of Newcastle campus in Singapore.

The Hunter must have a "strong exit strategy" from fossil fuels and focus on emerging economic drivers such as tourism and education, according to a leading figure in Singapore's rapid urban transformation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.