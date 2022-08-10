Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie police search near Freemans Waterhole after man with link to Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang shot in leg

Updated August 10 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search at Lake Macquarie after man with link to outlaw bikies shot in leg

Police will extensively search an area at Lake Macquarie today as their investigation ramps up following a shooting that left a man - linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang - with a seriously injured leg earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.