Search at Lake Macquarie after man with link to outlaw bikies shot in leg

Police will extensively search an area at Lake Macquarie today as their investigation ramps up following a shooting that left a man - linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang - with a seriously injured leg earlier this year.
Emergency crews were called to Arnott Street at Edgeworth about 9.10pm on April 8 after reports of the shooting.
They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg at the scene. He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police said on Thursday the man has since recovered and been released from hospital, but he has not given any information to authorities as to how he came to suffer the injury.
Lake Macquarie Police District detectives have formed Strike Force Undola to investigate and have found that the man had links to the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang at the time.
Police believe the man may have been shot near the intersection of Wakefield Road and Sugarloaf Range Road near Freemans Waterhole.
They will conduct an extensive search of that area on Thursday before addressing the media at lunchtime.
As investigations continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who was in the area on the evening of April 8 and may have dash cam vision to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
