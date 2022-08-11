Hunter prison guards to join statewide strike over murder charge

JAIL guards will walk off the job on Friday in protest after an officer accused of shooting an escaping prisoner had charges upgraded from manslaughter to murder.
The Public Services Union said on Thursday that its members were furious about the change, and believed the officer had no choice after the inmate assaulted another officer and fled.
They argue the guard facing charges followed protocol and are seeking clear directions on the use of firearms on the job as a result of the criminal proceedings.
"As soon as a prisoner used force to break free and started fleeing the protocol was crystal clear: warn the escaping prisoner, and, if no response, shoot for the body mass," said Public Service Association NSW general secretary Stewart Little.
"If Officer A had not followed this procedure he would have been reprimanded for allowing a dangerous prisoner to escape into the community. It now seems that the second the prisoner made a break for it, Officer A was damned either way: let a prisoner escape and face discipline or shoot and face a murder charge. That's not a fair choice to inflict on anyone."
"People can mount legitimate arguments against the current system that guides prisoner transfers in New South Wales. But it's morally wrong to put a single man on trial for a system."
"Officer A didn't go to work that fateful day wanting to shoot anyone. His life has been ruined by this moment. He can't work. His mental health and his family life has deteriorated. He is a victim, not a murderer.
"Prison officers are deployed with firearms in the expectation they may have to use them in an escape situation. If they are not to use weapons, they should not be deployed with them. If they are to use them, they should have clarity they will not be charged with murder."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
