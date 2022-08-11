Newcastle Herald
New Dave Sands memorial designed by Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas opened near Dungog 70 years on from fatal crash

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
THE LEGACY of a world-class Hunter boxer lives on in Dungog as a new memorial, designed by an Archibald Prize winner, was unveiled near the town on the 70th anniversary of the athlete's death.

Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

