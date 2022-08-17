It's a good start for training nervous dogs and teaches them that a hand coming towards them isn't scary. It also has very practical uses: you can use it to call your dog to you; to lead him where you want him to go; direct him onto or off the furniture; send him to his bed; distract him from arousing sights and sounds; move him away from a door or crawling baby; or do tricks such as spin around, jump through a hoop or over a pole. Later you can transfer this skill to teach your dog to touch other things, such as to close a door or a drawer or go away from you and do something.