Dogs do speak but only to those who know how to listen, Nobel Prize-winning novelist Orhan Pamuk once said.
Dog trainer Terri Lou, of Dog Training Newcastle, has kindly agreed to write some regular columns for Topics. Her columns will be accompanied by photos of animals available for adoption through Dog Rescue Newcastle [check the organisation's Facebook page for more details].
TEACHING your dog to touch his nose to your hand is a great way to introduce your dog or puppy to training.
It's a good start for training nervous dogs and teaches them that a hand coming towards them isn't scary. It also has very practical uses: you can use it to call your dog to you; to lead him where you want him to go; direct him onto or off the furniture; send him to his bed; distract him from arousing sights and sounds; move him away from a door or crawling baby; or do tricks such as spin around, jump through a hoop or over a pole. Later you can transfer this skill to teach your dog to touch other things, such as to close a door or a drawer or go away from you and do something.
Procedure: Sit on the floor or on a chair. Lure your dog to you with smelly treats such as fresh meat and let him take some from your hand. Make sure your dog is looking at you, then present your hand (which is smelling of food) with your first two fingers extended and your thumb and other two fingers tucked. Don't hold any food in your hand. Point sideways, not down. Present your two fingers three centimetres from his nose, where he can see it.
Start with your hand at your shoulder and let your dog see you move your hand into position. Don't move your hand once you present it and be careful not to touch your dog. Keep your hand and fingers still until he touches you. Don't say anything yet. If he doesn't touch right away, leave your hand there for five seconds to give him time to think. The instant that he touches your hand with his nose, mark this by saying "yesss", then quickly remove your hand and give him a treat from your other hand.
After he is reliably touching your hand several times in a row, say the word "touch" before you present your hand.
Troubleshooting: In the early training, once you present your hand don't move it around, keep it still. If he doesn't touch it within five seconds, move your hand back to your shoulder then present it again but closer to him. Make sure he sees you present your hand. You might need to rub a smelly treat on the hand you are presenting to encourage him to investigate it. If he is reluctant to actually touch your hand but comes very close, you can click and reward that.
Advance to Leading Your Dog: While your dog is standing and looking at you, present your hand a little further away from him so he has to take one step to touch your hand. Repeat and add steps until your dog is taking five steps to reach your hand. Take it slowly, at his pace.
With your dog standing in front of you, present your hand 50cm away from him. Wait until he has moved halfway to your hand, then move your hand a little further away so that he has to take a couple of steps to follow your hand. Then stop moving your hand and let him touch it. Progress to letting your dog follow for more and more steps.
Now that your dog can follow your moving hand, it becomes a useful way to lead your dog out of trouble or follow you. Invite your dog on and off furniture, to jump over or under a stick or do other fun and useful tricks.
